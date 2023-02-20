Facts

13:11 20.02.2023

Biden in Kyiv announces his intention to allocate $500 mln in aid to Ukraine: shells, howitzers, Javelin complexes

1 min read
Biden in Kyiv announces his intention to allocate $500 mln in aid to Ukraine: shells, howitzers, Javelin complexes

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that Washington plans to allocate a new $500 million military aid package to Ukraine, U.S. media said, citing the White House.

According to the statement, during a meeting with Zelenskyy, Biden announced a $500 million military aid and said additional details about this aid would be made public in the coming days.

The U.S. leader said the aid package would include artillery shells, howitzers and Javelin man-portable anti-tank systems.

Tags: #usa #aid

MORE ABOUT

15:24 18.02.2023
US Vice President: Russia's actions in Ukraine are crimes against humanity

US Vice President: Russia's actions in Ukraine are crimes against humanity

14:12 18.02.2023
USA does not dictate to partners what military aid to transfer to Ukraine – White House

USA does not dictate to partners what military aid to transfer to Ukraine – White House

13:20 17.02.2023
Veterans disabled as result of war to receive financial assistance – URCS

Veterans disabled as result of war to receive financial assistance – URCS

17:26 16.02.2023
Scholz to visit U.S. at beginning of March to discuss support for Ukraine with Biden

Scholz to visit U.S. at beginning of March to discuss support for Ukraine with Biden

10:08 15.02.2023
USA signs contracts for over $520 mln for ammunition production for Ukraine – media

USA signs contracts for over $520 mln for ammunition production for Ukraine – media

21:15 14.02.2023
USA may transfer Iranian weapons seized from Yemeni fighters to Ukraine

USA may transfer Iranian weapons seized from Yemeni fighters to Ukraine

19:52 10.02.2023
USAID provides $60 mln to enhance Ukraine's cybersecurity

USAID provides $60 mln to enhance Ukraine's cybersecurity

14:55 04.02.2023
U.S. Attorney General announces first transfer of forfeited funds seized from Russian oligarch to go toward Ukrainian aid – media

U.S. Attorney General announces first transfer of forfeited funds seized from Russian oligarch to go toward Ukrainian aid – media

19:32 03.02.2023
Pentagon announces $2.2 bln military aid package for Kyiv

Pentagon announces $2.2 bln military aid package for Kyiv

12:30 03.02.2023
USA denies reports that they offered Russia peace in exchange for territories – media

USA denies reports that they offered Russia peace in exchange for territories – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Borrell: This week to be focused on giving answer to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

French Economy Minister calls on IMF to allocate EUR 15 bln to Ukraine, deepen sanctions against Russia – media

Zelenskyy: If China allies with Russia, there will be a world war

Biden: Putin has just been plain wrong

Japan to provide $5.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine, to host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy

LATEST

Borrell: This week to be focused on giving answer to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

French Economy Minister calls on IMF to allocate EUR 15 bln to Ukraine, deepen sanctions against Russia – media

Delegation of Israeli Parliament visits Bucha – Ambassador of Israel

Zelenskyy: If China allies with Russia, there will be a world war

Biden: Putin has just been plain wrong

Ukrainian MFA strongly condemns launch of intl ballistic missile by DPRK, which fell on territory of exclusive economic zone of Japan

Ukrainian Red Cross Society opens first mobile hub

Ihnat: Number of Russian air forces concentrated at airfields since beginning of aggression didn't change – 700 aircraft

Japanese PM to invite Zelenskyy for G7 online summit Feb 24

Japan to provide $5.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine, to host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD