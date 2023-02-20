Biden in Kyiv announces his intention to allocate $500 mln in aid to Ukraine: shells, howitzers, Javelin complexes

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that Washington plans to allocate a new $500 million military aid package to Ukraine, U.S. media said, citing the White House.

According to the statement, during a meeting with Zelenskyy, Biden announced a $500 million military aid and said additional details about this aid would be made public in the coming days.

The U.S. leader said the aid package would include artillery shells, howitzers and Javelin man-portable anti-tank systems.