Facts

12:38 20.02.2023

Biden: I'm in Kyiv to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, territorial integrity

U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived in Kyiv to reaffirm the unwavering commitment of the United States to democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Biden made the corresponding statement on Twitter on Monday.

"As we approach the anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," Biden said.

He said when Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided.

"He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong. Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure," the U.S. president said.

