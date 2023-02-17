Macron urges to intensify efforts to help Ukraine launch counteroffensive

French President Emmanuel Macron called for increased assistance to Ukraine so that Ukrainian forces could launch a counteroffensive and win the war.

"We need to intensify our efforts to help Ukraine launch a counteroffensive to win. And then start negotiations on Ukraine's terms. We are ready to intensify our efforts. The coming weeks and months will be decisive," Macron said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

The French President also announced his readiness for a long-term conflict.

"No one wants this, but we must remain united, be resilient and decisive," he said.

Macron said unity and determination are important in order to give Ukraine the opportunity to "return to the negotiating table and work for a long-term peace on the terms that the Ukrainians have chosen."