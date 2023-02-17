Post-war society in Ukraine not to forgive corruption – Zelenskyy at Munich conference

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking via video link to the participants of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, said the post-war society of Ukrainians would not forgive corruption.

Addressing the participants of the event, Zelenskyy expressed his conviction that there is currently no deep-seated corruption in Ukraine. "This war washed a lot. Many people fled from our state, to be honest. Many people stayed with the invaders of their own free will. And there is a lot of such information. Our post-war society will not forgive any corruption steps, and therefore I am sure we will overcome it [corruption]," he said.

At the same time, according to the president, reforms continue in Ukraine and there is an anti-corruption system, which, as he noted, is one of the most powerful in Europe.

"We have many institutions, the election of an official to the anti-corruption agency is nearing completion. And this system will work 100%. That is, despite the war, we are working. Although there are certain moments. Unfortunately, people in the world, and this it was during the time of all wars: someone is fighting, and someone is taking advantage of the war. But I am sure that we will overcome all this, because there is not so much of this left," Zelenskyy said.