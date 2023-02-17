In Kyiv, Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss creation of special tribunal on Russian aggression in The Hague

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte discussed in Kyiv on Friday the prospects for creating a special tribunal on Russian aggression in The Hague.

"The Netherlands has become a leader in the international investigation of Russian war crimes. We discussed the prospects for creating a special tribunal in The Hague for the crimes of Russian aggression. And we expect the opening of an appropriate office, the creation of a reparation mechanism," Zelensky said at a press conference on Friday after talks with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

Rutte, in turn, said the Netherlands is creating an international center for prosecutorial action on aggression. Evidence is collected there, crimes are documented, he said.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands said they would like the tribunal to be in The Hague. The first office could be in Eurojust. It's important that they work on it, but it's a long process, it takes a lot of effort, he said. According to him, different options are studied, and the Netherlands officials are ready to give a platform, they do not make decisions as they need consultations with partners.