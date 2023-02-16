Facts

19:43 16.02.2023

Novovolynsk to attract EUR 7.1 mln grant from NEFCO for construction of housing for IDPs

1 min read
Novovolynsk will attract a EUR 7.1 million grant from the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO) to build housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and restore infrastructure.

The corresponding decision to attract a grant was made by the deputies at a meeting of the city council on February 15, according to its website.

According to the draft decision, grant funds for the project Housing for IDPs and Rehabilitation of Liberated Cities of Ukraine will be paid directly to service providers.

NEFCO is an international financial institution funding the expansion of Nordic green solutions in global markets. It was founded in 1990 by Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

