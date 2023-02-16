European Parliament calls for swift delivery of modern tanks to Ukraine, considers supplying fighter jets – resolution

The European Parliament (EP) called on the international community to supply Ukraine with modern tanks as soon as possible and seriously consider the issue of supplying modern fighter jets and missile systems.

This is discussed in the resolution adopted by the European Parliament over the approaching anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Voting took place in Strasbourg on Thursday as part of the EP plenary session.

"The EP calls on the Member States, the US, the UK and Canada to swiftly deliver on their pledge to provide Ukraine with modern battle tanks; underlines the importance of maintaining close coordination and unity among Ukraine's allies on the analysis of critical requests by the Ukrainian authorities for heavy weaponry and advanced air-defence systems; calls for serious consideration to be given to supplying Ukraine with Western fighter jets, helicopters and appropriate missile systems and to substantially increasing munitions deliveries," according to the statement.

The EP reaffirmed its support for providing military assistance to Ukraine for as long as needed and reiterated its call to Member States to significantly increase and accelerate their military support in order to "not only allowing Ukraine to defend itself against Russian attacks, but also to enabling it to regain full control over its entire internationally recognised territory."

In addition, the EP called on the European Council to continue the sanctions policy towards Russia and Belarus, while monitoring, reviewing and improving its effectiveness and impact. The EP also called on the Commission and Member States to ensure the prompt application and strict enforcement of all sanctions, and the Council to adopt the tenth package of sanctions by the end of February 2023.

The EP called for a significant expansion of the scope of sanctions, in particular by banning the import of Russian fossil fuels, uranium and diamonds, as well as imposing sanctions on individuals and legal entities, and everyone associated with the so-called Wagner group and other Russian-funded armed formations, militias and puppets, including those operating in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

In addition, the EP said it was concerned about reports that "several third countries are collaborating with Russia to help it circumvent sanctions, including reports that Iran and North Korea have been continuously supplying military equipment to Russia and that Chinese state-owned defence companies are shipping dual-use equipment, navigation equipment, jamming technology and fighter aircraft parts to Russia." In this regard, the EP condemned countries that help Russia avoid the consequences of the imposed sanctions and called on the EU "to rigorously prosecute companies, associations and individuals who participate in the circumvention of sanctions."

The EP also spoke out on the frozen assets of Russia, calling on the Commission to complete work on the creation of a legal regime that would allow the confiscation of Russian assets frozen by the EU and use them to address the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine, including the reconstruction of the country and compensation for victims of Russian aggression. "Once the war ends, Russia must be obliged to pay reparations imposed on it to ensure that it makes a substantial contribution to the reconstruction of Ukraine," the MEPs said.

In addition, the EP condemned the recent decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which "runs counter to those countries’ multifaceted isolation and will be used by both regimes for propaganda purposes; calls on the Member States and the international community to exert pressure on the IOC to reverse this decision, which is an embarrassment to the international world of sport, and to adopt a similar position on any other sport, cultural or scientific events."

The EP also called on the EU and its Member States to actively support the diplomatic efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has proposed the creation of a nuclear safety and security zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and stresses the importance of maintaining the integrity of the infrastructure and ensuring unhindered access for the IAEA mission to nuclear facilities.

In the resolution, the EP called on EU institutions and member states to ban Rosatom's ongoing investments in critical infrastructure in the EU and to cease all its activities in the EU.

In addition, the EP called on the UN General Assembly to "keep Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine on its agenda and calls on the EU's partners around the world to continue to provide political and humanitarian support for Ukraine as it defends its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity."