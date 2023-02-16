URCS mobile medical teams provide psychological assistance to population

Members of the mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) gave the population more than 25,000 consultations on psychological assistance.

"Some 189 representatives of the mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, who were trained in psychological first aid, provided over 25,000 consultations to the population," the society said on its official Facebook page.

According to the URCS, in addition to psychological assistance, residents of remote areas of the country, where access to outpatient clinics and hospitals is difficult or completely absent, have the opportunity to receive free qualified medical care and a doctor's consultation.

Over the last two months, support, including psychological assistance, has been provided to people in Rivne, Volyn, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernivtsi and Lviv regions.

The training of representatives of the URCS mobile medical teams took place as part of the #EU4Health program.