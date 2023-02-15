Reznikov says he will remain Ukraine’s Minister of Defense – media

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky asked him to stay in his post, The Guardian reports.

According to the British edition, when asked if he is going to remain defense minister in the coming months, Reznikov replied: "Yes, it was my president's decision."

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov took part in a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday.

On that day, he announced that he had invited Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, former MP and ex-Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Andriy Shevchenko and volunteer journalist Vitaliy Deyneha to the posts of his deputies.