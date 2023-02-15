Biden to be happy to visit Ukraine when there is opportunity – Zelensky about possible meeting with US president

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has evaded the question about a possible meeting in the near future with U.S. President Joseph Biden.

"We invited President Biden, and when he has the opportunity, I think, he will be happy to visit Ukraine. We have different means of communication today," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday after talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Earlier, a number of media outlets reported on a possible meeting between Biden and Zelensky in Poland, where the American president is expected to visit at the end of February.