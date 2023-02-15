Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates heaters, bed sets to hospital in Kostiantynivka

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) donated 23 heaters, 120 blankets, 40 sets of bed linen to one of the hospitals in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society announced this on its Facebook page.

In addition, the URCS provided other assistance to the residents of Kostiantynivka. In particular, 80 blankets, 38 mattresses, more than 50 food packages for people evacuated from Bakhmut, Toretsk and other cities were delivered to the Points of Invincibility. Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society also distributed about 3,000 humanitarian aid kits to vulnerable groups of the population whose homes were damaged by shelling. In addition, the URCS provides warm clothes for children and adults.