Facts

10:08 15.02.2023

USA signs contracts for over $520 mln for ammunition production for Ukraine – media

The United States has signed contracts worth more than $500 million for the production of artillery ammunition for Ukraine, the deliveries of which are scheduled to begin in March, Radio Liberty said.

"The U.S. Army announced the conclusion of contracts worth $500 million with two companies for the production of artillery ammunition for Ukraine," the publication said on the website, citing the AFP news agency.

The media said Northrop Grumman Systems and Global Military Products received orders amid fears that "Ukraine is rapidly running out of artillery shells."

Deliveries of new ammunition are scheduled to begin in March. The contracts are funded by the Pentagon's Ukraine Security Support Initiative.

