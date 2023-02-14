Facts

21:48 14.02.2023

Pentagon Chief: We’ll do everything possible to provide Ukraine with ammunition as soon as possible

1 min read
Pentagon Chief: We’ll do everything possible to provide Ukraine with ammunition as soon as possible

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has assured that the United States and international partners would do everything possible to provide Ukraine with sufficient ammunition as soon as possible.

He said at a press conference following a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in Brussels that the war had been going on for a year, and a large number of artillery shells are being used. He added that they would do everything possible, cooperate with international partners to provide Ukraine with sufficient ammunition as soon as possible, and ensure the sustainability of their efforts.

Also, the head of the Pentagon noted that the Ukrainian military are now being trained in different European regions, where, in particular, the emphasis is on maneuvers, which may affect less use of ammunition.

Austin assured that they are doing everything they can to ensure that we have everything that is needed to succeed.

Tags: #nato #assistance #ramstein

MORE ABOUT

21:12 14.02.2023
Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

19:35 14.02.2023
U.S. Secretary of Defense about Ramstein 9 results: I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft

U.S. Secretary of Defense about Ramstein 9 results: I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft

13:07 14.02.2023
At Ramstein meeting, Pentagon Chief assures aid to Ukraine for spring counteroffensive

At Ramstein meeting, Pentagon Chief assures aid to Ukraine for spring counteroffensive

11:29 14.02.2023
NATO defense ministers' meeting starts in Brussels; agenda is further Ukraine's support

NATO defense ministers' meeting starts in Brussels; agenda is further Ukraine's support

17:32 13.02.2023
Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

15:36 13.02.2023
Stoltenberg: Putin not preparing for peace, launching new offensives, we must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win

Stoltenberg: Putin not preparing for peace, launching new offensives, we must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win

13:21 11.02.2023
Russian missile overflights of NATO territory unlikely to provoke escalation - ISW

Russian missile overflights of NATO territory unlikely to provoke escalation - ISW

20:34 10.02.2023
Lithuania sends L-70 air defense guns to Ukraine - media

Lithuania sends L-70 air defense guns to Ukraine - media

15:28 10.02.2023
Zelensky: Russian missiles in airspace of Moldova, Romania a challenge to NATO, collective security

Zelensky: Russian missiles in airspace of Moldova, Romania a challenge to NATO, collective security

09:33 09.02.2023
Swedish parliament approves $400 mln defense aid to Ukraine

Swedish parliament approves $400 mln defense aid to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

Cabinet appoints Pavliuk as first Dpty Minister of Defense

U.S. Secretary of Defense about Ramstein 9 results: I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft

Five Ukrainian citizens killed, incl family from Zaporizhia, due to earthquake in Turkey – MFA

Coreper to create ad hoc working party on use of frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine

LATEST

Invaders trying to attack in five directions, intensify use of aviation – AFU General Staff

USA may transfer Iranian weapons seized from Yemeni fighters to Ukraine

Ukrainian power engineers demonstrate record rates of repairs of energy facilities never seen before war – Ukrenergo head

Cabinet appoints Pavliuk as first Dpty Minister of Defense

Zelensky discusses with Canadian FM further cooperation in defense and security

EU Working Group to look at using frozen Russian assets for reconstruction of Ukraine – Swedish PM

Invaders bring one carrier of Calibers on combat duty in Black Sea - AFU Navy

Govt makes changes to public counter terrorism system

Five Ukrainian citizens killed, incl family from Zaporizhia, due to earthquake in Turkey – MFA

Coreper to create ad hoc working party on use of frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD