Pentagon Chief: We’ll do everything possible to provide Ukraine with ammunition as soon as possible

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has assured that the United States and international partners would do everything possible to provide Ukraine with sufficient ammunition as soon as possible.

He said at a press conference following a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in Brussels that the war had been going on for a year, and a large number of artillery shells are being used. He added that they would do everything possible, cooperate with international partners to provide Ukraine with sufficient ammunition as soon as possible, and ensure the sustainability of their efforts.

Also, the head of the Pentagon noted that the Ukrainian military are now being trained in different European regions, where, in particular, the emphasis is on maneuvers, which may affect less use of ammunition.

Austin assured that they are doing everything they can to ensure that we have everything that is needed to succeed.