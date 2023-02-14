U.S. Secretary of Defense about Ramstein 9 results: I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft

Secretary of Defense of the United States Lloyd J. Austin III has said that he does not have any news on the issue of aircraft supplies to Ukraine, however, he noted that a lot has been done to supply Ukraine with necessary counteroffensive equipment.

"About aircraft. I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft today. We are going to continue to work with Ukraine to address Ukraine's most pressing needs. Again, they are planning a counteroffensive in the spring. And that is weeks away. So, we have a lot do get done," he said at a press conference following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Tuesday.