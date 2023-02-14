Facts

19:35 14.02.2023

U.S. Secretary of Defense about Ramstein 9 results: I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft

1 min read
U.S. Secretary of Defense about Ramstein 9 results: I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft

Secretary of Defense of the United States Lloyd J. Austin III has said that he does not have any news on the issue of aircraft supplies to Ukraine, however, he noted that a lot has been done to supply Ukraine with necessary counteroffensive equipment.

"About aircraft. I don't have any announcements to make on aircraft today. We are going to continue to work with Ukraine to address Ukraine's most pressing needs. Again, they are planning a counteroffensive in the spring. And that is weeks away. So, we have a lot do get done," he said at a press conference following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Tuesday.

Tags: #nato #assistance #ramstein

MORE ABOUT

21:12 14.02.2023
Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

13:07 14.02.2023
At Ramstein meeting, Pentagon Chief assures aid to Ukraine for spring counteroffensive

At Ramstein meeting, Pentagon Chief assures aid to Ukraine for spring counteroffensive

11:29 14.02.2023
NATO defense ministers' meeting starts in Brussels; agenda is further Ukraine's support

NATO defense ministers' meeting starts in Brussels; agenda is further Ukraine's support

17:32 13.02.2023
Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

15:36 13.02.2023
Stoltenberg: Putin not preparing for peace, launching new offensives, we must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win

Stoltenberg: Putin not preparing for peace, launching new offensives, we must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win

13:21 11.02.2023
Russian missile overflights of NATO territory unlikely to provoke escalation - ISW

Russian missile overflights of NATO territory unlikely to provoke escalation - ISW

20:34 10.02.2023
Lithuania sends L-70 air defense guns to Ukraine - media

Lithuania sends L-70 air defense guns to Ukraine - media

15:28 10.02.2023
Zelensky: Russian missiles in airspace of Moldova, Romania a challenge to NATO, collective security

Zelensky: Russian missiles in airspace of Moldova, Romania a challenge to NATO, collective security

09:33 09.02.2023
Swedish parliament approves $400 mln defense aid to Ukraine

Swedish parliament approves $400 mln defense aid to Ukraine

20:12 08.02.2023
FMs of Ukraine, Netherlands discuss issue of supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, bringing Russia to justice

FMs of Ukraine, Netherlands discuss issue of supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, bringing Russia to justice

AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

Cabinet appoints Pavliuk as first Dpty Minister of Defense

Five Ukrainian citizens killed, incl family from Zaporizhia, due to earthquake in Turkey – MFA

Coreper to create ad hoc working party on use of frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine

Norway will supply Ukraine with 12 tanks

LATEST

USA may transfer Iranian weapons seized from Yemeni fighters to Ukraine

Ukrainian power engineers demonstrate record rates of repairs of energy facilities never seen before war – Ukrenergo head

Cabinet appoints Pavliuk as first Dpty Minister of Defense

Zelensky discusses with Canadian FM further cooperation in defense and security

EU Working Group to look at using frozen Russian assets for reconstruction of Ukraine – Swedish PM

Invaders bring one carrier of Calibers on combat duty in Black Sea - AFU Navy

Govt makes changes to public counter terrorism system

Five Ukrainian citizens killed, incl family from Zaporizhia, due to earthquake in Turkey – MFA

Coreper to create ad hoc working party on use of frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine

Norway will supply Ukraine with 12 tanks

AD
AD
AD
AD