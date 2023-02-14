NATO defense ministers' meeting starts in Brussels; agenda is further Ukraine's support

A two-day meeting of the defense ministers of the member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization starts in Brussels. On the agenda is a further increase in support for Ukraine in the war that Russia is waging against it, an increase in the pace of ammunition production.

Secretary General of the organization Jens Stoltenberg said before the meeting that NATO defense ministers will meet at a critical time for security. Next week will be a year since the beginning of the terrible war in Ukraine, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and NATO sees no signs that President Putin is preparing to negotiate, according to him. Stoltenberg said NATO sees the opposite and is preparing for an even greater war, for new offensives and new attacks. He said it is even more important that NATO allies and partners provide even more support to Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine also needs to provide more ammunition, as well as increase their production, so that it would be possible to provide the necessary ammunition to Ukraine, as well as replenish storage facilities.

In addition, during the meeting, the ministers will approve long-term guidelines for defense planning to further strengthen deterrence and defense. The Allies will discuss investing in defense, as well as how to protect critical infrastructure, the alliance's secretary general said.

Asked by journalists why, in light of arms supplies to Ukraine, the public should believe that NATO is not a party to the conflict, Stoltenberg said that neither NATO nor the allies are a party to the conflict. He said Ukraine is protecting itself, NATO must understand that it is a war of aggression. President Putin, Russia attacked a sovereign, democratic, free state in Europe, Ukraine, and Ukraine has the right to defend itself. The right of self-defence is spelled out in the UN Charter, it is part of international law, and NATO has the right to help Ukraine use its right to self-defense, Stoltenberg said.

On the same day, a meeting of the U.S.-led Contact Group for Ukraine will be held at the headquarters to discuss urgent needs for increasing support for Ukraine, in which Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov will take part. Also, the head of the defense department will take part in a special session of the meeting of NATO defense ministers.