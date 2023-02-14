Facts

09:10 14.02.2023

Defense of Donetsk, Luhansk, southern Ukraine discussed at Monday HQ meeting – Zelensky

Defense of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, southern Ukraine, Odesa and the region was considered at the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Monday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Monday.

"Held Headquarters. We heard reports from the commanders of the directions, the commander-in-chief, intelligence leaders. Protecting Donbas and Luhansk region, the south of our country, Odesa and the region. Constant attention is paid to the supply of weapons, shells and everything that adds strength and resilience to our soldiers," he said.

