Facts

19:35 13.02.2023

Invaders station three Caliber carriers in Black Sea

2 min read
Invaders station three Caliber carriers in Black Sea

Three Russian carrier ships of the Kalibr type missiles with a combined salvo of 16 missiles are currently in the Black Sea, the Operational Command Pivden (South) said on its Facebook page.

"The enemy is increasing the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea and intensifying aerial reconnaissance. A frigate has been added to the two submarines, so the total salvo of Kalibr-type missiles is currently 16," the report says.

In addition, it is reported that an increase in the number of reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles is being recorded along the front line.

Earlier on Monday, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 11 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, of which there were two carriers of Calibers with a combined salvo of eight missiles.

There is one invaders’ ship in the Sea of Azov, 10 in the Mediterranean, of which five carriers of Calibers with a combined volley of 72 missiles.

According to the General Staff, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, 27 vessels passed through the occupied Kerch-Yenikal Strait towards the Sea of Azov (nine of them came from the Bosphorus Strait) and 30 – towards the Black Sea (10 of them continued to move towards the Bosphorus).

Tags: #russia #ukraine #fleet #threat

MORE ABOUT

19:35 13.02.2023
Border guards detain Russian, who tried to illegally enter Ukraine, for second time

Border guards detain Russian, who tried to illegally enter Ukraine, for second time

19:34 13.02.2023
Stoltenberg: Russia lacks in troops quality, trying to compensate for it in quantity

Stoltenberg: Russia lacks in troops quality, trying to compensate for it in quantity

15:52 11.02.2023
Only 9% of almost 1,500 global companies leave Russian market during year of war against Ukraine - Podoliak

Only 9% of almost 1,500 global companies leave Russian market during year of war against Ukraine - Podoliak

19:52 10.02.2023
USAID provides $60 mln to enhance Ukraine's cybersecurity

USAID provides $60 mln to enhance Ukraine's cybersecurity

11:08 10.02.2023
Britain and Ukraine continue negotiations on supply of long-range missiles to Kyiv – media

Britain and Ukraine continue negotiations on supply of long-range missiles to Kyiv – media

09:58 09.02.2023
London ready to co-host Ukraine Recovery Conference in June

London ready to co-host Ukraine Recovery Conference in June

09:33 09.02.2023
Swedish parliament approves $400 mln defense aid to Ukraine

Swedish parliament approves $400 mln defense aid to Ukraine

20:36 08.02.2023
West can supply Ukraine with first Leopard 2 battalion by April or May - German defense minister

West can supply Ukraine with first Leopard 2 battalion by April or May - German defense minister

20:15 08.02.2023
British Challenger 2 tanks to appear in Ukraine in March, transfer of fighters is possible – Sunak

British Challenger 2 tanks to appear in Ukraine in March, transfer of fighters is possible – Sunak

20:12 08.02.2023
FMs of Ukraine, Netherlands discuss issue of supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, bringing Russia to justice

FMs of Ukraine, Netherlands discuss issue of supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, bringing Russia to justice

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

Premature peace talks to encounter fierce resistance in Ukraine – Munich Security Report

Stoltenberg: Putin not preparing for peace, launching new offensives, we must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win

Training of Ukrainian military to work with German Leopard 2 combat tank starts in Germany – media

LATEST

Musk says Starlink satellites continue to operate in Ukraine in full

Ukraine should stick to principles bringing it closer to NATO, including on issue of appointing civilian defense minister – Cherniev

URCS to double-check documents of employees, volunteers after detention of collaborator attempting to infiltrate Society

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ukraine increases tonnage of 'grain initiative' ships to partially solve queue increased to 145 ships

Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

Russia strengthens defense in occupied part of Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

Premature peace talks to encounter fierce resistance in Ukraine – Munich Security Report

Ukrainian rescuers provide medical care to three people affected by Turkey earthquake, clear rubble at three scenes in past 24 hours

Stoltenberg: Putin not preparing for peace, launching new offensives, we must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win

AD
AD
AD
AD