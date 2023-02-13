Invaders station three Caliber carriers in Black Sea

Three Russian carrier ships of the Kalibr type missiles with a combined salvo of 16 missiles are currently in the Black Sea, the Operational Command Pivden (South) said on its Facebook page.

"The enemy is increasing the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea and intensifying aerial reconnaissance. A frigate has been added to the two submarines, so the total salvo of Kalibr-type missiles is currently 16," the report says.

In addition, it is reported that an increase in the number of reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles is being recorded along the front line.

Earlier on Monday, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 11 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, of which there were two carriers of Calibers with a combined salvo of eight missiles.

There is one invaders’ ship in the Sea of Azov, 10 in the Mediterranean, of which five carriers of Calibers with a combined volley of 72 missiles.

According to the General Staff, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, 27 vessels passed through the occupied Kerch-Yenikal Strait towards the Sea of Azov (nine of them came from the Bosphorus Strait) and 30 – towards the Black Sea (10 of them continued to move towards the Bosphorus).