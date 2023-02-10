Facts

19:49 10.02.2023

Russian invaders launch over 100 missiles on Ukraine, inflict 12 air strikes, carry out over 20 MLRS attacks – AFU General Staff

Russia launched more than 100 missiles in a day during another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine on Friday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"According to preliminary information, the enemy used 29 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 71 air and sea-based cruise missiles. Some 61 cruise missiles were destroyed by our defenders. In addition, the invaders launched 12 air strikes, two of which were using Shahed- 136. In particular, on civilian infrastructure," the AFU said.

It clarifies that the occupiers also carried out more than 20 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

The General Staff said the threat of Russian strikes on civilian targets remains high throughout Ukraine.

At the same time, the enemy, despite heavy losses, does not give up its intentions to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and continues to concentrate its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlivsk directions, actively uses aviation to strike at positions of Ukrainian troops.

On Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions without significant changes, no signs of the formation of offensive groups were found.

At the same time, the enemy continues to keep its units in the areas bordering Ukraine. The enemy does not stop shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops, as well as settlements near the contact line.

Thus, for the current day, the following areas were subjected to fire attacks: Senkivka settlement in Chernihiv region; Studenok, Pavlivka, Ponomarinka of Sumy region and Lukiantsi, Ohirtseve, Fiholivka of Kharkiv region.

In Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Hrianykivka, Dvorichna, Pischane, Berestove in Kharkiv region and Makiyivka, Ploschanka, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.

In Bakhmut direction, the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka, Spirne, Vesele, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka and Mayorsk of Donetsk region were subjected to tank, mortar and artillery shelling.

On Avdiyivka and Novopavlivsk directions, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region fell under tank, mortar and artillery shelling.

In Zaporizhia direction, Vremivka districts of Donetsk region and Malynivka, Huliaipole, Stepne, Novoandriyivka of Zaporizhia region were subjected to fire influence.

In Kherson direction, the suburbs and Kherson, as well as Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

