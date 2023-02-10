At Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ, effectiveness of air defense considered, instructed to wind up consequences of missile attack on Friday

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a regular meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday.

"At the meeting of the Headquarters, the effectiveness of countering the Ukrainian air defense forces against today's massive missile attack by a terrorist state was considered. The necessary instructions were given to eliminate the consequences of missile hits on energy infrastructure facilities," the presidential press service said.

The participants also heard information about the current situation on the frontline.

Special attention was paid to the defense of Ukrainian positions in Donetsk region – In the area of Bakhmut, Vuhledar and Kreminna in Luhansk region, including other sectors of the front where active hostilities continue.

The intelligence leadership reported on the actions of the enemy and his plans for the near future.

They also discussed the provision of the Defense Forces with equipment and ammunition and their distribution among the groups.

Separately, the Headquarters participants focused on preparing for the next meeting of the contact group on the defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format, taking into account the agreements reached by Zelensky during recent foreign visits.

The meeting was attended by Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency Kyrylo Budanov, commanders of military branches and operational areas.

Members of the government, heads of law enforcement agencies and law enforcement agencies joined the meeting.