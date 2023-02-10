URCS hands over equipment for uninterrupted work to hospital from Bakhmut evacuated to Kyiv region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues to help medical institutions by providing them with equipment for uninterrupted work.

As URCS reported on Facebook, the Kyiv regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society transferred a heavy-duty generator and 50 power banks to the staff of the multidisciplinary intensive care hospital from Bakhmut (Donetsk region), which currently operates in Brovary (Kyiv region).





"We continue supporting medical institutions in Ukraine by supplying them with generators and portable chargers for the uninterrupted operation of medical equipment and assistance to seriously ill patients," the URCS said.