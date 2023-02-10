Zelensky: Russian missiles in airspace of Moldova, Romania a challenge to NATO, collective security

The Russian missiles launched from the Black Sea waters to attack the territory of Ukraine, which got into the airspace of Moldova and Romania, are a challenge for NATO and collective security, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Several Russian missiles entered the airspace of Moldova and Romania. Yet another proof of the fact that terror does not know and never knew any borders. Yet another proof of the fact that Ukraine's defense is the defense of entire Europe and the world, and each country that simply wants to live," he said in a video address posted on the Telegram channel on Friday.

"These missiles are a challenge for NATO and collective security. This is terror which we can and must stop. The world must stop it," the head of state said.

Zelensky thanked everyone who understands and helps Ukraine, in particular the Armed Forces of Ukraine.