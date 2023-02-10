Russian missiles, launched at Ukraine, fly over Romania and Moldova – Zaluzhny

The Kaliber cruise missiles fired by the Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine entered the airspace of Romania, a NATO member, and Moldova during the flight, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"Today, at 10:18 on February 10, two Russian Kaliber cruise missiles crossed the State Border of Ukraine with the Republic of Moldova. At about 10:33 these missiles crossed the Romanian airspace. After that, they entered the airspace of Ukraine again at the point of crossing the borders of the three states. The missiles were launched from the Black Sea," Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram on Friday.