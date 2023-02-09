European Parliament's President to Zelensky: Ukraine is Europe, your future is in EU

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola believes Ukraine will become a member of the European Union.

On Thursday in Brussels at the European Parliament, welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, she said: "I am proud to say that this House of European Democracy, its members, our European Union - have always stood with you. We understand that you are fighting not only for your values, but for ours. For those ideals that bind us as sisters and brothers. That make us, all, European. Because Ukraine is Europe and your nation’s future is in the European Union."

The President of the European Parliament called for the EU to show support for Ukraine "not only with words but with action: with the political will to ensure easier trade with the fastest possible accession process. With funds for your people, with help in reconstruction, with training for your troops. With military equipment and defense systems you need to win."

Metsola also said the world is going through "extraordinary times" right now. "It has been almost one year since the brutal, illegal invasion of sovereign Ukraine by Russia. In all that time, Mr President, your leadership has inspired your people and inspired every corner of the globe. When the world thinks of Ukraine they think of heroes fighting the odds, of David beating Goliath," she said.

The President of the European Parliament also called the decision of the Ukrainian leadership to send aid to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria "real solidarity."