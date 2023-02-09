London ready to co-host Ukraine Recovery Conference in June

London and Kyiv intend to act as organizers of the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which is scheduled for June, according to a joint British-Ukrainian declaration published on Wednesday.

"We will co-host the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on 21-22 June. We will build a modern, resilient Ukrainian economy that strengthens the rule of law, tackles corruption and promotes reform. The UK will seek to facilitate access by Ukraine to UK private finance, insurance, tech and other expertise," according to the document, adopted following talks between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

At the same time, the British side recalled that over the past 12 months, "military, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine since the invasion has reached nearly GBP 4 billion."