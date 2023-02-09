Facts

09:58 09.02.2023

London ready to co-host Ukraine Recovery Conference in June

1 min read
London ready to co-host Ukraine Recovery Conference in June

London and Kyiv intend to act as organizers of the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which is scheduled for June, according to a joint British-Ukrainian declaration published on Wednesday.

"We will co-host the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on 21-22 June. We will build a modern, resilient Ukrainian economy that strengthens the rule of law, tackles corruption and promotes reform. The UK will seek to facilitate access by Ukraine to UK private finance, insurance, tech and other expertise," according to the document, adopted following talks between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

At the same time, the British side recalled that over the past 12 months, "military, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine since the invasion has reached nearly GBP 4 billion."

Tags: #ukraine #reconstruction #britain

MORE ABOUT

09:33 09.02.2023
Swedish parliament approves $400 mln defense aid to Ukraine

Swedish parliament approves $400 mln defense aid to Ukraine

20:36 08.02.2023
West can supply Ukraine with first Leopard 2 battalion by April or May - German defense minister

West can supply Ukraine with first Leopard 2 battalion by April or May - German defense minister

20:15 08.02.2023
British Challenger 2 tanks to appear in Ukraine in March, transfer of fighters is possible – Sunak

British Challenger 2 tanks to appear in Ukraine in March, transfer of fighters is possible – Sunak

20:12 08.02.2023
FMs of Ukraine, Netherlands discuss issue of supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, bringing Russia to justice

FMs of Ukraine, Netherlands discuss issue of supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, bringing Russia to justice

19:41 08.02.2023
Zelensky, Sunak arrive at Dorset camp to meet Ukrainian troops

Zelensky, Sunak arrive at Dorset camp to meet Ukrainian troops

09:32 08.02.2023
Biden promises to help Ukraine as long as it takes

Biden promises to help Ukraine as long as it takes

21:20 07.02.2023
There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

19:34 07.02.2023
Ukraine cuts export of value-added food to Russia by 94% in 2022 – UAEA

Ukraine cuts export of value-added food to Russia by 94% in 2022 – UAEA

19:32 07.02.2023
Interior Minister: There will be personnel reshuffles only for effective work

Interior Minister: There will be personnel reshuffles only for effective work

19:10 07.02.2023
Occupiers carry out one missile, 16 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory in past 24 hours

Occupiers carry out one missile, 16 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory in past 24 hours

AD

HOT NEWS

Implementation of Zelensky's peace plan should lead to intl peace conference – Macron ahead of meeting with Zelensky, Scholz

Zelensky, Sunak arrive at Dorset camp to meet Ukrainian troops

Coalition of long–range missiles to force evil to retreat - Zelensky in British Parliament

Odesa will receive additional electricity by end of Wednesday - Ukrenergo

Zelensky calls on UK to create aviation coalition in support of Ukraine

LATEST

Implementation of Zelensky's peace plan should lead to intl peace conference – Macron ahead of meeting with Zelensky, Scholz

Germany delivers to Ukraine two more Gepard tanks, 11 vehicles, 29 generators

Occupiers continue filtration, looting of local population in Kherson region – AFU General Staff

Occupation forces inflict one missile, 37 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

UK heading with us to victory over very idea of war – Zelensky

Johnson calls on Great Britain to give Ukraine Typhoon fighter jets, more Challenger tanks – media

Coalition of long–range missiles to force evil to retreat - Zelensky in British Parliament

Odesa will receive additional electricity by end of Wednesday - Ukrenergo

Zelensky meets with Charles III

Zelensky calls on UK to create aviation coalition in support of Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD