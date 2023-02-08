Odesa will receive additional electricity by end of Wednesday - Ukrenergo

The situation with electricity supply in Odesa and Odesa region, de-energized due to a large-scale accident at the Ukrenergo substation on February 4, is improving, the company said.

"The situation is improving. Ukrenergo's repair teams managed to provide additional electricity to the region," the Telegram channel reported.

They stressed that this will improve the energy supply of Odesa and Odesa region.

"Regional energy companies will distribute additional capacity among consumers by the end of the day, respectively, this will reduce the duration of restrictions," the company said.

Restriction schedules will be maintained and will operate in accordance with the calculated consumption limit of the region, Ukrenergo explained.