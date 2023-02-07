Russian occupiers force employees of state institutions in occupied territories to renounce Ukrainian citizenship – AFU General Staff
The Russian occupiers are increasing pressure on the residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine. So, in Melitopol, Kherson region, the occupiers are forcing residents to renounce Ukrainian citizenship.
"The occupiers are forcing employees of state institutions who have received citizenship of the Russian Federation to renounce Ukrainian citizenship in writing. They threaten to dismiss from work," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on Facebook.