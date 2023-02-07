Facts

19:03 07.02.2023

Russian occupiers force employees of state institutions in occupied territories to renounce Ukrainian citizenship – AFU General Staff

1 min read

The Russian occupiers are increasing pressure on the residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine. So, in Melitopol, Kherson region, the occupiers are forcing residents to renounce Ukrainian citizenship.

"The occupiers are forcing employees of state institutions who have received citizenship of the Russian Federation to renounce Ukrainian citizenship in writing. They threaten to dismiss from work," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on Facebook.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

19:59 06.02.2023
Occupiers toughen filtration measures, cut wages for residents in occupied territories who refuse to apply for Russian passports – AFU General Staff

Occupiers toughen filtration measures, cut wages for residents in occupied territories who refuse to apply for Russian passports – AFU General Staff

19:01 06.02.2023
Occupiers carry out five missile, 12 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Occupiers carry out five missile, 12 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

11:09 04.02.2023
APU destroyes 720 occupiers, 3 tanks, 4 UAVs in past 24 hours – General Staff

APU destroyes 720 occupiers, 3 tanks, 4 UAVs in past 24 hours – General Staff

11:23 03.02.2023
Losses of Russian army in past 24 hours in Ukraine amount to 840 enemy personnel, four tanks, one aircraft – General Staff

Losses of Russian army in past 24 hours in Ukraine amount to 840 enemy personnel, four tanks, one aircraft – General Staff

20:34 02.02.2023
Russian troops continue preparations for offensive in separate directions – AFU General Staff

Russian troops continue preparations for offensive in separate directions – AFU General Staff

20:17 02.02.2023
Russian occupiers strike Kramatorsk infrastructure with missiles, damage 16 houses in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers strike Kramatorsk infrastructure with missiles, damage 16 houses in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

14:32 31.01.2023
Invaders lose about 850 people, nine armored vehicles, artillery system, MLRS over day – General Staff

Invaders lose about 850 people, nine armored vehicles, artillery system, MLRS over day – General Staff

11:05 31.01.2023
AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 13 settlements over day – General Staff

AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 13 settlements over day – General Staff

13:39 28.01.2023
Ukrainian army repels enemy attacks in area of 12 settlements of Donetsk, Luhansk regions - General Staff

Ukrainian army repels enemy attacks in area of 12 settlements of Donetsk, Luhansk regions - General Staff

12:10 27.01.2023
Invaders lose about 850 military, 11 artillery systems, 47 missiles, 33 drones, one helicopter in Ukraine in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 850 military, 11 artillery systems, 47 missiles, 33 drones, one helicopter in Ukraine in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

Zelensky discusses Ukraine’s priority needs with German Defense Minister Pistorius

Interior Minister: There will be personnel reshuffles only for effective work

Earthquake in Turkey probably kills two Ukrainian citizens, no contact with 19 Ukrainians so far – MFA

Germany okays delivery of 187 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine – media

LATEST

There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

Ukrainian military already heading to Germany to prepare for driving Leopard 2 tanks – German Defense Minister

Zelensky discusses Ukraine’s priority needs with German Defense Minister Pistorius

State Emergency Service's consolidated rescue team departs for Turkey to clean up earthquake aftermath – Klymenko

German Defense Minister Pistorius meets with Reznikov in Kyiv

Interior Minister: There will be personnel reshuffles only for effective work

Occupiers carry out one missile, 16 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory in past 24 hours

Ukrainian rescuers to arrive in Turkey as soon as possible – Zelensky

Earthquake in Turkey probably kills two Ukrainian citizens, no contact with 19 Ukrainians so far – MFA

Germany okays delivery of 187 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine – media

AD
AD
AD
AD