Facts

12:32 07.02.2023

Rada extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine from Feb 19

Rada extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine from Feb 19

The Verkhovna Rada has extended martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days.

The adoption of bills No. 8419 and No. 8420 on the approval of the relevant presidential decrees was supported by 348 and 344 MPs at the Tuesday plenary session on Monday, member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

"This is the sixth parliamentary vote for martial law since the beginning of the war. Prior to this, the Rada has already approved such decisions: on February 24, March 15, April 21, August 15 and November 16," he said in his Telegram channel.

At the same time, the parliamentarian said both draft decisions, on the extension of the terms of both martial law and general mobilization, this time were not presented from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov and the vote for them passed immediately after performances.

