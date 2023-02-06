Occupiers toughen filtration measures, cut wages for residents in occupied territories who refuse to apply for Russian passports – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupation forces continue taking measures to force the locals to apply for Russian passports in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"In Kreminna, Luhansk region, they cut wages by 30% for the employees of the so-called 'state enterprises of the LPR [Luhansk People's Republic]' who have not applied for Russian passports," it said on Facebook on Monday.

The occupiers are also toughening the filtration measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region.

"Employees of the Russian FSB [Federal Security Service] have arrived in Novotroyitske to check the local pro-Ukrainian population," the General Staff said.