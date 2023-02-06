Occupiers carry out five missile, 12 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers have carried out five missile and 12 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine during the day, according to the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Monday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, the occupiers carried out 36 attacks from multiple rocket launchers during the day, in particular, on civilian objects in thetown of Hola Prystan of Kherson region and Kherson. Enemy shells damaged residential buildings, there are civilian casualties, the report says.

The areas of about 70 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions were shelled, in particular, the towns of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Kreminna, Luhansk region, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Huliai-Pole, Zaporizhia region, Hola Prystan and Kherson.

"The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high," the report says.