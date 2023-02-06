Rada appeals to OSCE PA on inadmissibility of participation of Russian and Belarusian reps in Assembly’s statutory bodies

The Verkhovna Rada has appealed to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) and the parliaments of its member states about the inadmissibility of the participation of parliamentarians of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus in the work of the statutory bodies of the Assembly.

Corresponding draft resolution No. 8396 was supported by 322 deputies at the plenary session of the parliament in Kyiv on Monday, member of the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko said on the Telegram channel.

The MPs called on the OSCE PA to approve the rules of procedure of the Assembly providing for the suspension of the powers of representatives of the parliaments of the participating states who violate the OSCE principles and commit an act of armed aggression and, in particular, to decide on the suspension of powers against members of the parliamentary delegations of the Russian Federation and Belarus.

The MPs also asked the parliaments of the OSCE member states to urge their governments to apply visa restrictions to members of the parliaments of the Russian Federation and Belarus who are under sanctions of the European Union and other OSCE participating states.

In addition, the MPs proposed to the parliaments of the OSCE participating states to approve legislative norms on the confiscation of frozen financial and other assets of the Russian Federation and its citizens for their further transfer to Ukraine as compensation for the harm caused by aggression, to join the initiative to create a Special International Tribunal, to recognize the Russian Federation as a terrorist state and to increase sanctions pressure on it.