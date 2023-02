The SAMP/T-MAMBA air defense missile systems will be delivered to Ukraine this spring, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu has said.

"With Guido Crosetto [Italian Defense Minister], we decided to supply SA SAMP/T-MAMBA air defense systems to Ukraine in the spring of 2023. This system will protect the civilian population and infrastructure from Russian attacks," Lecornu wrote on Twitter.