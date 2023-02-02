Russian troops continue preparations for offensive in separate directions – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupation forces continue to make an active reconnaissance and preparations for an offensive in separate directions, as well as strengthen their troops, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said on Facebook.

The enemy continues offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlivske directions.

"The enemy is sustaining heavy losses, especially in terms of personnel," the General Staff said.

The occupation forces are conducting defense in other directions.

Russian army units continue to exercise at military training grounds in Belarus. At the same time, join aviation drills of the regional group of the Russian and Belarusian armed forces have finished. However, the enemy aviation group has not returned to the base airfields.

Russia is preparing for a secret mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region. In particular, all state-funded and municipal establishments in Horlivka were ordered to submit the lists of reserved employees to the occupation military commissariat. All these people will be checked by special commissions of the enemy for further recruitment to the enemy armed forces.

The occupation forces are preparing to destroy the road infrastructure, mining the bridges, dams and crossings near Tavilzhanka in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.