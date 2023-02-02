Ukraine expects positive interim assessment from European Commission, positive decisions already in Oct 2023 – Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna has said that Ukraine counts on a positive interim assessment by the European Commission in the spring and positive decisions as early as October 2023.

"We are grateful to our colleagues from the European Commission for agreeing to conduct an interim assessment in the spring, it is very important for us. We also look forward to big and positive decisions in October this year," she said at a joint meeting of the government of Ukraine and the European Commission in Kyiv on Thursday.

She expressed the hope that the interim assessment would be positive and said that it would allow more specific planning for the implementation of the recommendations.