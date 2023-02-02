Facts

12:48 02.02.2023

EU to announce further EUR 400 mln aid package to Ukraine to support reforms

1 min read
The EU will announce a further EUR 400 million aid package to Ukraine to support the reform process, Bloomberg said citing European Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

According to him, soon the EU will also propose to continue the suspension of all tariffs and trade protection measures regarding Ukrainian imports.

It will also be proposed to suspend Ukraine's financial contributions to EU programs for as long as financial problems remain in the country.

As reported, on Thursday, some 15 European commissioners arrived in Kyiv led by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to participate in a joint meeting with the Ukrainian government.

On February 3, the 24th Ukraine-EU summit will take place in Kyiv.

Tags: #eu #aid

