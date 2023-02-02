Some 15 European Commissioners arrive in Ukraine as part of European Commission's College

Some 15 European Commissioners headed by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen have arrived in Kyiv to participate in a joint meeting with the Ukrainian government.

The entire list was released by the European Commission on Thursday.

Thus, the delegation included Executive Vice-President for Europe Fir for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager; Executive Vice-President for Economics Valdis Dombrovskis; High Representative Josep Borrell; Vice-President for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová; Vice-President for Promoting European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas; Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights Nicholas Schmit; Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni; Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski; Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders; Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson; Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič; Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi; Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius; Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union Mairead McGuinness.

"The visit of the College is a strong symbol of the Commission's support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified aggression. The meeting between the Commission and the Ukrainian Government will be an opportunity to exchange on the many areas of cooperation between the EU and Ukraine, and discuss the upcoming reconstruction as well as the country's European path. It is also an opportunity to deepen further cooperation with Ukraine," the European Commission said.