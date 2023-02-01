Facts

10:12 01.02.2023

Zelensky: Occupier must lose last hope for aggression

1 min read
Zelensky: Occupier must lose last hope for aggression

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said efforts are being made to ensure that Russia fails in its attempt at revenge.

"Today, as every day, I held several meetings with the military, with the intelligence leadership. We are working out in detail the situation in the main operational areas and, in the future, what the occupier is preparing for and how we are already responding to Russia's preparation for an attempt at revenge," he said in a video statement on Tuesday.

"We are directing our efforts so that Russia not only fails to win back on the battlefield, but so that the occupier loses its last hope for aggression in its attempts at revenge. The loss of Russia will make a reliable and lasting peace uncontested," he said.

Tags: #aggression #zelensky #occupiers

MORE ABOUT

09:11 01.02.2023
Zelensky: There will still be personnel decisions

Zelensky: There will still be personnel decisions

17:29 30.01.2023
Russian occupiers start to legalize prisons, dungeons in temporarily occupied territories – Melitopol Mayor

Russian occupiers start to legalize prisons, dungeons in temporarily occupied territories – Melitopol Mayor

15:52 30.01.2023
Zelensky visits Mykolaiv region, holds meeting on current situation

Zelensky visits Mykolaiv region, holds meeting on current situation

15:28 30.01.2023
Zelensky, along with Danish PM, visit wounded Ukrainian defenders in one of Mykolaiv's hospitals

Zelensky, along with Danish PM, visit wounded Ukrainian defenders in one of Mykolaiv's hospitals

12:38 30.01.2023
Zelensky appeals to intl federations over IOC's intention to allow Russian athletes to compete

Zelensky appeals to intl federations over IOC's intention to allow Russian athletes to compete

12:02 30.01.2023
Terrorist attack in Olenivka to be one of charges in intl tribunal against Russia – Zelensky

Terrorist attack in Olenivka to be one of charges in intl tribunal against Russia – Zelensky

10:59 30.01.2023
Zelensky: Enemy maintains intensity of attacks near Bakhmut despite losses

Zelensky: Enemy maintains intensity of attacks near Bakhmut despite losses

10:06 30.01.2023
Zelensky: Sanctions imposed against companies involved in transportation of Russian military equipment

Zelensky: Sanctions imposed against companies involved in transportation of Russian military equipment

20:44 27.01.2023
Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

20:14 27.01.2023
Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

AD

HOT NEWS

Austrian President arrives in Kyiv

Biden may meet with Zelensky, Duda in Poland – media

APU destroys 920 invaders, eight tanks, four MLRS in 24 hours – General Staff

First-ever intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and European Commission to be held on Feb 2 – PM

Several sectoral documents, joint statement to be signed at Ukraine-EU summit – Ukrainian foreign minister

LATEST

Austrian President arrives in Kyiv

Canada-Ukraine Foundation purchases and donates 156 generators to Ukraine

Dobrobut medical network to build rehabilitation center with support of U.S. DFC

Biden may meet with Zelensky, Duda in Poland – media

APU destroys 920 invaders, eight tanks, four MLRS in 24 hours – General Staff

Three vessels with 166,500 tonnes of food left Ukrainian ports on Tues after two-day break

Ukrainians order more than 300,000 LED lamps for exchange through Diia

Kostin meets with U.S. Under Secretary of State to discuss legal mechanisms for compensation of damage to Ukraine

First-ever intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and European Commission to be held on Feb 2 – PM

France to supply Ukraine with additional 12 Caesar self–propelled guns – media

AD
AD
AD
AD