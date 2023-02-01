Zelensky: Occupier must lose last hope for aggression

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said efforts are being made to ensure that Russia fails in its attempt at revenge.

"Today, as every day, I held several meetings with the military, with the intelligence leadership. We are working out in detail the situation in the main operational areas and, in the future, what the occupier is preparing for and how we are already responding to Russia's preparation for an attempt at revenge," he said in a video statement on Tuesday.

"We are directing our efforts so that Russia not only fails to win back on the battlefield, but so that the occupier loses its last hope for aggression in its attempts at revenge. The loss of Russia will make a reliable and lasting peace uncontested," he said.