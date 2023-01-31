Invaders loss about 850 people, nine armored vehicles, artillery system, MLRS over day – General Staff

During the day, the Russian invaders lost about 850 personnel, as well as nine armored vehicles, one artillery system and one MLRS, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, some 127,500 people, 2,197 artillery systems and 454 MLRS, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy February 24, 2022 to January 31, 2023 tentatively amounted to personnel, about 127,500 (850 more) people liquidated, tanks some 3,201 units, armored combat vehicles some 6,378 (nine more) units, artillery systems some 2,197 (one more) units; some 1,951 (four more), cruise missiles some 796, ships and boats some 18 units, automotive vehicles and tankers some 5,048 (seven more) units, special equipment some 200 (one more)," the General Staff said in the morning summary on Facebook.