Shmyhal instructs ministries to improve procurement system for army
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has instructed proper ministries to develop an improved procurement system for the army that would bring secrecy and public control to balance.
"I held a meeting with the Defense Ministry, Economy Ministry, State Audit Service, the SBU, and the SBI on the Defense Ministry's procurements. I instructed them to develop an upgraded system that would bring secrecy and public control over army procurement to balance. The publication of prices for products and goods should be a mandatory component of the system," the prime minister said on the Telegram channel.
He proposed the creation of a working group chaired by the Economy Minister for the implementation of this task.
The group will consider the possibility of creating a separate section on the ProZorro service for military needs, Shmyhal said.