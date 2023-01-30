Facts

12:57 30.01.2023

Defense Ministry's Intelligence Agency: Prigozhin does not lead Wagner HQ, his key function is media

1 min read

Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin does not lead the Wagner headquarters and performs only a media function, spokesman for the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Andriy Yusov has said.

"Prigozhin's key function is media and political. He does not directly lead combat detachments, he does not head the headquarters," the agency's press service said, citing Yusov on the air of the national telethon.

At the same time, Yusov said Prigozhin's key task is to provide funding for the Russian PMC.

#intelligence #wagner

