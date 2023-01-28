Facts

13:39 28.01.2023

Ukrainian army repels enemy attacks in area of 12 settlements of Donetsk, Luhansk regions - General Staff

1 min read
The enemy continues to attack in three directions, holding the defense in four. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the area of 12 settlements in a day, the General Staff reported.

"The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations on Bakhmut, Avdiyvka and Novopavlivka axes. Kupiansk, Lyman, Zaporizhia and Kherson axes – Russian forces stay on the defensive," according to a report on Facebook.

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled attacks in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Rozdolivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klischiyivka, Druzhba, Vodiane, Maryinka, Pobieda, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka (Donetsk region).

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted eight air strikes on the concentrations of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment, and attacked one russian anti-aircraft missile system.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Su-25 aircraft, a Mi-8 helicopter and two Supercam-type UAVs.

The rocket and artillery units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit two command posts, two enemy air defense positions and five areas of concentration of enemy manpower in a day.

Tags: #general_staff

