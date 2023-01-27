Hungarian ambassador to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA over Orban's statement that Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is 'land of nobody' – Nikolenko

The Hungarian Ambassador will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for a frank conversation in connection with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's disparaging remarks about Ukraine, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko has said.

Earlier, the media said that during a conversation with journalists, the Hungarian Prime Minister compared Ukraine with Afghanistan and called it "the land of nobody."

"Another dismissive statement by Viktor Orbán against Ukraine. Such statements are categorically unacceptable. Budapest continues its course of deliberately destroying Hungarian-Ukrainian relations, significantly hindering the possibility of further dialogue between the two neighboring countries. The Hungarian ambassador will be summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry for a frank conversation," Nikolenko said on Facebook.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry saud they reserve the right to take other response measures.

Earlier, Orbán, at a meeting with journalists in Budapest, said he did not believe in Ukraine's victory and believed that the country "is gradually turning into an uncontrollable ruin." According to Orbán, "Russia's goal is to turn Ukraine into an unruly ruin so that the West cannot claim it 'as a prize.'"