Facts

20:30 27.01.2023

Hungarian ambassador to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA over Orban's statement that Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is 'land of nobody' – Nikolenko

1 min read
Hungarian ambassador to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA over Orban's statement that Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is 'land of nobody' – Nikolenko

The Hungarian Ambassador will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for a frank conversation in connection with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's disparaging remarks about Ukraine, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko has said.

Earlier, the media said that during a conversation with journalists, the Hungarian Prime Minister compared Ukraine with Afghanistan and called it "the land of nobody."

"Another dismissive statement by Viktor Orbán against Ukraine. Such statements are categorically unacceptable. Budapest continues its course of deliberately destroying Hungarian-Ukrainian relations, significantly hindering the possibility of further dialogue between the two neighboring countries. The Hungarian ambassador will be summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry for a frank conversation," Nikolenko said on Facebook.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry saud they reserve the right to take other response measures.

Earlier, Orbán, at a meeting with journalists in Budapest, said he did not believe in Ukraine's victory and believed that the country "is gradually turning into an uncontrollable ruin." According to Orbán, "Russia's goal is to turn Ukraine into an unruly ruin so that the West cannot claim it 'as a prize.'"

Tags: #ambassador #hungary #orban

MORE ABOUT

20:15 27.01.2023
Ukraine's Prosecutor General to US partners: Corruption crimes during war can be equated with looting

Ukraine's Prosecutor General to US partners: Corruption crimes during war can be equated with looting

19:51 27.01.2023
Shmyhal, German Ambassador discuss issue strengthening support for Ukraine

Shmyhal, German Ambassador discuss issue strengthening support for Ukraine

13:46 14.01.2023
Hungary not to allow NATO weapons through its territory to protect Hungarians in Zakarpattia – PM’s Chancellery

Hungary not to allow NATO weapons through its territory to protect Hungarians in Zakarpattia – PM’s Chancellery

14:29 13.01.2023
Issue of Israel's revision of aid to Ukraine not finally resolved yet, but certain progress already underway – Ambassador

Issue of Israel's revision of aid to Ukraine not finally resolved yet, but certain progress already underway – Ambassador

12:32 30.12.2022
Kuleba on Ukrainian-Hungarian relations: Nothing to change as long as Orban remains Hungarian PM

Kuleba on Ukrainian-Hungarian relations: Nothing to change as long as Orban remains Hungarian PM

18:57 27.12.2022
Orban's statements show pathological disregard for Ukraine, his own political short-sightedness – MFA

Orban's statements show pathological disregard for Ukraine, his own political short-sightedness – MFA

20:25 26.12.2022
Zelensky appoints Ukrainian ambassadors to Argentina, Nigeria – MFA

Zelensky appoints Ukrainian ambassadors to Argentina, Nigeria – MFA

09:31 19.12.2022
Hungary stands for accelerating Ukraine's integration into EU, but considers important to maintain ties with Russia – PM's adviser

Hungary stands for accelerating Ukraine's integration into EU, but considers important to maintain ties with Russia – PM's adviser

11:39 17.12.2022
Hungary stands for accelerating Ukraine's integration into EU, but considers important to maintain ties with Russia – PM's adviser

Hungary stands for accelerating Ukraine's integration into EU, but considers important to maintain ties with Russia – PM's adviser

14:28 12.12.2022
Germany guarantees to supply Ukraine with more weapons and ammunition – Ukrainian ambassador to Germany

Germany guarantees to supply Ukraine with more weapons and ammunition – Ukrainian ambassador to Germany

AD

HOT NEWS

As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

Ombudsman Lubinets: There are 800 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Russia's territory

Five high-voltage substations in central, southern, southwestern regions hit as result of enemy missile attack on Jan 26 – PM

LATEST

As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

Brazil not to supply ammunition for German tanks that Berlin intends to transfer to Ukraine – media

Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

AFU General Staff announces creation of world's first UAV crack companies

Volodymyr Klitschko meets with German Defense Minister Pistorius

Govt allows use of funds from Fund for Economic Recovery and Transformation to finance eRobota program – PM

Invaders shell residential areas of Kherson, its region, there are casualties – local authorities

UK ready to actively work on strengthening sanctions policy against Russia – FCDO representative

Ombudsman Lubinets: There are 800 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Russia's territory

AD
AD
AD
AD