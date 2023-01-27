Ukraine's Prosecutor General to US partners: Corruption crimes during war can be equated with looting

Corruption crimes during the war can be equated with looting, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said during a meeting with a delegation from the United States, according to the telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) on Friday.

The meeting was attended by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General Robert Storch, U.S. State Department Inspector General Diana Shaw, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Inspector General Nicole Angarella.

"War is not an excuse to slow down efforts to overcome corruption at all levels. Corruption crimes during the war can be equated with looting. Therefore, the fight against corruption and the prevention of such crimes is a priority in the work of prosecutors and all law enforcement agencies," Kostin said.

In addition to the issue of restoring justice and bringing to justice for international crimes committed during the war in Ukraine, the meeting participants also discussed the fight against corruption, the prosecutor general said.

"We are pleased to welcome delegations of international partners in Ukraine, because our work is transparent, we are open to advice and successful experience that will improve efficiency. I am convinced that together we can ensure the restoration of justice, because this is one of the key requirements of the Ukrainian people," the prosecutor general said.

He said the prosecutor's office is already actively fighting corruption and added that over the last five months, five prosecutors have been exposed for corruption crimes.