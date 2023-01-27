Invaders shell residential areas of Kherson, its region, there are casualties – local authorities

On Friday, Russian occupiers shelled residential areas of Kherson and Kherson region, as a result of which there are killed and wounded, the press service of Kherson Regional Military Administration said.

"The Russian army once again shelled residential areas of Kherson and Kherson region. Debris from a Russian shell in Suvorov region mutilated a car with a man and a woman inside. The ambulance brigade took the man, and the woman died on the spot," the administration said.

It notes that Komyshany also came under fire, where three people were wounded. "A 25-year-old girl died from her wounds," the administration said.

They said that at the moment the doctors are fighting for the lives of the wounded.