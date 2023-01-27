Facts

19:18 27.01.2023

Invaders shell residential areas of Kherson, its region, there are casualties – local authorities

1 min read

On Friday, Russian occupiers shelled residential areas of Kherson and Kherson region, as a result of which there are killed and wounded, the press service of Kherson Regional Military Administration said.

"The Russian army once again shelled residential areas of Kherson and Kherson region. Debris from a Russian shell in Suvorov region mutilated a car with a man and a woman inside. The ambulance brigade took the man, and the woman died on the spot," the administration said.

It notes that Komyshany also came under fire, where three people were wounded. "A 25-year-old girl died from her wounds," the administration said.

They said that at the moment the doctors are fighting for the lives of the wounded.

Tags: #kherson #shelling

21:01 27.01.2023
As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

18:51 23.01.2023
Court sentences collaborator from Kherson to five years in prison for organization of sham referendum

18:05 23.01.2023
Occupiers fire at residential buildings, railway in Sumy region from artillery

17:18 21.01.2023
Mass evacuation carried out from Kherson to Lviv region

22:33 15.01.2023
URCS premises in Kherson damaged in shelling

18:16 15.01.2023
Russians shell building of URCS in Kherson, serious fire breaks out – K. Tymoshenko

12:43 10.01.2023
Ukrainian forces hit Russian boat near Kherson – defense forces of Tauride direction

09:38 09.01.2023
Russian army strikes Kherson, Kramatorsk during alleged ceasefire – Zelensky

11:34 06.01.2023
Invaders shell fire station in Kherson, there are dead, wounded – State Emergency Service

15:14 05.01.2023
Russian invaders shell Beryslav, 12-year-old boy, his parents die as result of enemy shell hitting residential building

