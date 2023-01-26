Eleven people killed, 11 wounded amid Russian strikes on Thurs – Emergency Service

Eleven civilians have been killed and the same number injured as a result of missile strikes and attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles launched by the Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine on Thursday, press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhiy has said.

"Eleven people were injured and, unfortunately, 11 people also died. This is the information as of 15:00," he said on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, 35 buildings, including residential ones, have been also damaged by missile and drone strikes. "Today, as a result of terrorist attacks by the Russian Federation, both drones and missiles hit us in 11 regions. In total, there were two fires as a result of these hits, 35 buildings were damaged … Buildings were damaged, in particular, private and multi-apartment residential buildings in Kyiv region," Khorunzhiy said.