Facts

16:44 26.01.2023

Eleven people killed, 11 wounded amid Russian strikes on Thurs – Emergency Service

1 min read
Eleven people killed, 11 wounded amid Russian strikes on Thurs – Emergency Service

Eleven civilians have been killed and the same number injured as a result of missile strikes and attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles launched by the Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine on Thursday, press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhiy has said.

"Eleven people were injured and, unfortunately, 11 people also died. This is the information as of 15:00," he said on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, 35 buildings, including residential ones, have been also damaged by missile and drone strikes. "Today, as a result of terrorist attacks by the Russian Federation, both drones and missiles hit us in 11 regions. In total, there were two fires as a result of these hits, 35 buildings were damaged … Buildings were damaged, in particular, private and multi-apartment residential buildings in Kyiv region," Khorunzhiy said.

Tags: #injured #missiles

MORE ABOUT

14:04 26.01.2023
AFU air defense forces destroy 47 Russian missiles, 20 of them in area of Kyiv on Thurs – Zaluzhny

AFU air defense forces destroy 47 Russian missiles, 20 of them in area of Kyiv on Thurs – Zaluzhny

13:14 26.01.2023
In Kyiv region, after missile attack, power facility, households damaged; no casualties – authorities

In Kyiv region, after missile attack, power facility, households damaged; no casualties – authorities

10:26 26.01.2023
Enemy missile hits Vinnytsia region, no casualties – military administration

Enemy missile hits Vinnytsia region, no casualties – military administration

18:52 16.01.2023
SBU identifies Russian military involved in missile strike on Dnipro

SBU identifies Russian military involved in missile strike on Dnipro

16:56 16.01.2023
Russia increasingly using S-300, S-400 missiles against ground targets due to lack of ballistic missiles – Ihnat

Russia increasingly using S-300, S-400 missiles against ground targets due to lack of ballistic missiles – Ihnat

10:55 16.01.2023
Info about Russian X-22 missiles allegedly shot down earlier erroneous, as reports submitted quickly – Ihnat

Info about Russian X-22 missiles allegedly shot down earlier erroneous, as reports submitted quickly – Ihnat

17:17 14.01.2023
Ten people injured, with two children among them due to missile hitting at residential building in Dnipro – region’s head

Ten people injured, with two children among them due to missile hitting at residential building in Dnipro – region’s head

14:15 09.01.2023
UAVs cause no less damage to power system than missiles – DTEK top manager

UAVs cause no less damage to power system than missiles – DTEK top manager

09:58 02.01.2023
Zelensky: Drones, missiles not helping invaders

Zelensky: Drones, missiles not helping invaders

19:10 31.12.2022
Zelensky: Today's missile attack is another proof that aid to Ukraine needs to be increased

Zelensky: Today's missile attack is another proof that aid to Ukraine needs to be increased

AD

HOT NEWS

MP Tyschenko expelled from Servant of People party

Donor platform for restoration of Ukraine starts work - European Commission

Occupiers once again try to launch missile attack on Odesa region, air defense forces repulse attack

Germany to hand over Leopard tanks to Ukraine by end of March

AFU air defense forces destroy 47 Russian missiles, 20 of them in area of Kyiv on Thurs – Zaluzhny

LATEST

MP Tyschenko expelled from Servant of People party

Donor platform for restoration of Ukraine starts work - European Commission

Japan Intl Cooperation Agency resumes work in Ukraine, to focus on restoration issues – Shmyhal

Occupiers once again try to launch missile attack on Odesa region, air defense forces repulse attack

URCS delegation, German govt commissioner discuss issues of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens affected by war

Germany to hand over Leopard tanks to Ukraine by end of March

French FM arrives in Odesa

Ramstein meeting to be held on Feb 14 at NATO HQ

Zelensky: War to end when Russians leave Ukraine

AFU destroys about 780 invaders, 14 tanks, two MLRS over day – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD