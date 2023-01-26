In Kyiv region, after missile attack, power facility, households damaged; no casualties – authorities

In Kyiv region, following the results of the morning wave of missile strikes, a hit on an energy facility was noted, there were damages to civilian infrastructure, private and multi-storey buildings, civilian cars, Kyiv Regional Military Administration said.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the administration said on Telegram channel.

"We have preliminary information about damage to civil infrastructure facilities, private and multi-storey buildings, cars of residents in some areas of the region. Basically, these are broken windows, damaged roofs and facades," the administration said.

According to the administration, all the necessary emergency services are working on the ground. The consequences of massive attacks are being established.

However, as noted in the statement, there is a hit in the energy facility.

"Currently, emergency blackouts have been applied in the region. Blackout schedules are not currently in effect," the administration said.