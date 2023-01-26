Facts

13:14 26.01.2023

In Kyiv region, after missile attack, power facility, households damaged; no casualties – authorities

1 min read
In Kyiv region, after missile attack, power facility, households damaged; no casualties – authorities

In Kyiv region, following the results of the morning wave of missile strikes, a hit on an energy facility was noted, there were damages to civilian infrastructure, private and multi-storey buildings, civilian cars, Kyiv Regional Military Administration said.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the administration said on Telegram channel.

"We have preliminary information about damage to civil infrastructure facilities, private and multi-storey buildings, cars of residents in some areas of the region. Basically, these are broken windows, damaged roofs and facades," the administration said.

According to the administration, all the necessary emergency services are working on the ground. The consequences of massive attacks are being established.

However, as noted in the statement, there is a hit in the energy facility.

"Currently, emergency blackouts have been applied in the region. Blackout schedules are not currently in effect," the administration said.

Tags: #kyiv_region #missiles

MORE ABOUT

16:44 26.01.2023
Eleven people killed, 11 wounded amid Russian strikes on Thurs – Emergency Service

Eleven people killed, 11 wounded amid Russian strikes on Thurs – Emergency Service

14:04 26.01.2023
AFU air defense forces destroy 47 Russian missiles, 20 of them in area of Kyiv on Thurs – Zaluzhny

AFU air defense forces destroy 47 Russian missiles, 20 of them in area of Kyiv on Thurs – Zaluzhny

10:26 26.01.2023
Enemy missile hits Vinnytsia region, no casualties – military administration

Enemy missile hits Vinnytsia region, no casualties – military administration

18:52 16.01.2023
SBU identifies Russian military involved in missile strike on Dnipro

SBU identifies Russian military involved in missile strike on Dnipro

16:56 16.01.2023
Russia increasingly using S-300, S-400 missiles against ground targets due to lack of ballistic missiles – Ihnat

Russia increasingly using S-300, S-400 missiles against ground targets due to lack of ballistic missiles – Ihnat

10:55 16.01.2023
Info about Russian X-22 missiles allegedly shot down earlier erroneous, as reports submitted quickly – Ihnat

Info about Russian X-22 missiles allegedly shot down earlier erroneous, as reports submitted quickly – Ihnat

17:17 14.01.2023
Ten people injured, with two children among them due to missile hitting at residential building in Dnipro – region’s head

Ten people injured, with two children among them due to missile hitting at residential building in Dnipro – region’s head

14:15 09.01.2023
UAVs cause no less damage to power system than missiles – DTEK top manager

UAVs cause no less damage to power system than missiles – DTEK top manager

15:27 03.01.2023
DTEK introduces new schedules of stabilization power outages in Kyiv region to balance supplies

DTEK introduces new schedules of stabilization power outages in Kyiv region to balance supplies

11:45 02.01.2023
Some 11 private houses damaged in Fastiv, Obukhiv districts of Kyiv region as result of night shelling

Some 11 private houses damaged in Fastiv, Obukhiv districts of Kyiv region as result of night shelling

AD

HOT NEWS

MP Tyschenko expelled from Servant of People party

Donor platform for restoration of Ukraine starts work - European Commission

Eleven people killed, 11 wounded amid Russian strikes on Thurs – Emergency Service

Occupiers once again try to launch missile attack on Odesa region, air defense forces repulse attack

Germany to hand over Leopard tanks to Ukraine by end of March

LATEST

France to hand over second DNA laboratory to Ukraine in April – FM

Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums to conceal losses – Maliar

MP Tyschenko expelled from Servant of People party

Donor platform for restoration of Ukraine starts work - European Commission

Japan Intl Cooperation Agency resumes work in Ukraine, to focus on restoration issues – Shmyhal

Occupiers once again try to launch missile attack on Odesa region, air defense forces repulse attack

URCS delegation, German govt commissioner discuss issues of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens affected by war

Germany to hand over Leopard tanks to Ukraine by end of March

French FM arrives in Odesa

Ramstein meeting to be held on Feb 14 at NATO HQ

AD
AD
AD
AD