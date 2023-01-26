Facts

11:52 26.01.2023

AFU destroys about 780 invaders, 14 tanks, two MLRS over day – General Staff

1 min read
AFU destroys about 780 invaders, 14 tanks, two MLRS over day – General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian military destroyed about 780 personnel of the aggressor army, 14 tanks, two MLRS, 27 armored combat vehicles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to January 26, 2023 approximately amounted to personnel, about 123,860 (780 more) people liquidated, tanks some 3,175 (14 more) units, armored combat vehicles some 6,334 (27 more) units, artillery systems some 2,169 (15 more) units; 1,908 (six more), cruise missiles some 749, ships and boats some 18 units, automotive vehicles and tankers some 4,986 (19 more) units, special equipment some 195 (one more)," the AFU said on Facebook.

