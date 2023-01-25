Facts

NATO foreign ministers' informal meeting to be held in Oslo from May 31 to June 1

An informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers will be held from May 31 to June 1 in Oslo (Norway).

The corresponding dates were announced by the secretary general of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, the headquarters of the organization announced on Wednesday. Earlier, in December 2022, he said Norway proposed to hold the next informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

"I am grateful for Norway's offer, and I look forward to meeting with NATO foreign ministers in my home city," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, this will be an "important opportunity for ministers to address the fundamentally changed security situation due to Russia's brutal war in Ukraine, and our unwavering support for the Ukrainian people so that they can prevail."

The Foreign Ministers will also hold informal discussions on the preparations for the NATO Heads of State and Government Meeting to be held in Vilnius on July 11 and 12, 2023.

