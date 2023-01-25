Facts

12:53 25.01.2023

There are almost 6,000 Russian soldiers in Belarus – Intelligence Agency

There are almost 6,000 Russian soldiers on the territory of Belarus.

According to the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the corresponding statement was made by the representative of the Main Intelligence Agency Vadym Skibitsky on the air of the national telethon.

"Today, the land component on the territory of Belarus is 5,800 military personnel. The second mechanized division has now moved to the territory of Russia, and has also entered the territory of Ukraine. This is Luhansk region. Now units of the sixth division, units of territorial troops, are entering there for training. This is not at all like that the contingent that was at the beginning of the aggression. There is no powerful aviation component, despite the training, there is no powerful missile component, there are no airborne troops," Skibitsky said.

He said that at the moment there is one Iskander division, S-300, S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and three MIG-31 aircraft in Belarus.

