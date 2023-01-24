Facts

18:12 24.01.2023

Zelensky hopes for support of Finland in Ukraine's accession to NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that Finland will support Ukraine on its way to NATO.

"We support Finland and Sweden on the way to the Alliance, joining the most powerful security platform today. We would like, since we support these steps today, that tomorrow we do not go down this road alone," he said at a press conference on Tuesday after meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

According to Zelensky, "we must build a strong army so that we can get there [to NATO]. This resilience depends on the support of many countries. The United States gives the greatest support. Britain, the countries of the European continent, the countries of Asia, Africa. It is very important that they are on the side of Ukraine, on the side of truth and strengthen our army in any way they can."

"We talked about creating a separate platform to strengthen Ukraine with armored vehicles, including tanks. I am glad that Finland will take its place there," he also said.

"I want to thank you for the special attitude to our people. It is a great humanitarian aid to give the necessary shelter in your country. I appreciate it very much. During this war such a warm attitude is really important," Zelensky said.

