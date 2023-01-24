Facts

16:01 24.01.2023

Ukraine hands over to Russian side list of 748 captured wounded defenders for their verification – Lubinets

The list of 748 seriously ill and seriously wounded Ukrainian defenders who are being held captive by the aggressor state has been handed over to the Russian side, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has said.

"Within the framework of the agreements reached, the Ukrainian delegation handed over to the Russian side a list of 748 seriously ill and seriously wounded defenders of Ukraine who are currently being held captive by the aggressor state, in order to verify them, establish their place of stay and state of health," Lubinets wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, the results of checking this list, as well as the list of wounded Russian prisoners of war provided to the Ukrainian side, will be the subject of further negotiations.

He also noted that the list submitted to the Russian Federation was formed on the basis of data recorded in the relevant registers of the National Information Bureau and the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, since the Secretariat of the Authorized Person does not keep separate records of prisoners of war.

As reported, within the framework of the large forum dubbed "The Future of human Rights in the XXI century", which was held in Turkey (Ankara) from January 12 to January 14 this year, the Ukrainian and Russian ombudsmen held several rounds of negotiations. In particular, they discussed the issues of intensifying the exchange of prisoners of war and separately the exchange of wounded, as well as the issues of Ukrainian citizens who have been serving long prison terms in the territory of the Russian Federation since 2014.

